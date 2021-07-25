Dave & WizKid Team Up On "System"

Fans may have had to wait over two years for Dave's follow-up album but the time and effort put in clearly paid off. The rapper delivered an excellent body of work on Friday titled, We're All Alone In This Together that, quite frankly, could be one of the best hip-hop albums to be released in the UK this year. It boasts an array of features from Stormzy to James Blake and Snoh Aalegra.

Dave also links up with WizKid for an immediate highlight off of the project titled, "System." With dazzling afrobeats instrumentation, Dave and Wiz celebrate their wealth, accomplishments, and the beautiful women they're surrounded by. It's another record that's bound to ring out for the remainder of the year.

Quotable Lyrics

My girl, she badder than Rambo, a rider

Wan-Bissaka, the Lambo a Spyder

Michael Phelps, the AP a diver

Martial, my right hand, a striker

Tried to call, she blocked me, I Skyped her