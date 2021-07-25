mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave & WizKid Team Up On "System"

Aron A.
July 25, 2021 10:50
System
Dave Feat. WizKid

Dave & WizKid join forces for a vibrant smash off of "We're All Alone In This Together."


Fans may have had to wait over two years for Dave's follow-up album but the time and effort put in clearly paid off. The rapper delivered an excellent body of work on Friday titled, We're All Alone In This Together that, quite frankly, could be one of the best hip-hop albums to be released in the UK this year. It boasts an array of features from Stormzy to James Blake and Snoh Aalegra. 

Dave also links up with WizKid for an immediate highlight off of the project titled, "System." With dazzling afrobeats instrumentation, Dave and Wiz celebrate their wealth, accomplishments, and the beautiful women they're surrounded by. It's another record that's bound to ring out for the remainder of the year.

Check it out below

Quotable Lyrics
My girl, she badder than Rambo, a rider
Wan-Bissaka, the Lambo a Spyder
Michael Phelps, the AP a diver
Martial, my right hand, a striker
Tried to call, she blocked me, I Skyped her

