SiR Releases Smooth "Rapper Weed" Single Ft. Boogie

The roll our continues. For those of you who have been waiting on pins and needles for Top Dawg Entertainment to release another one, here it is. The California-based label kicked of "Fan Appreciation Week" days ago, delivering a string of singles that fans have been eating up. We've already received a track from Ab-Soul, two singles from R&B crooner Zacari, a barrage of bars from Isaiah Rashad, and now TDE dropped off some heat by SiR.

"Rapper Weed" is a vibe that features additional vocals by Boogie and is dripping with a Southern California sound. The Inglewood artist has been steadily making waves in the industry with his last project, Chasing Summer, arriving last August. It's always good to hear new tunes coming from the TDE camp, so we have no complaints. Give "Rapper Weed" a few spins and let us know what you think about this latest joint from SiR and Boogie.

Quotable Lyrics

Clear skies, white walls

Sunshine in my rearview as the night falls

Listenin' to old Kanye feelin' like new Kanye (Hey-hey-hey)

My life in harmony like two, one Ye's (Okay)

I shouldn't have to tell you that I been here

This is not a gimmick, please don't push me to my limit