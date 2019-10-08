Sir is one of TDE's finest signees who's produced some fire tapes and singles with the record label. If you've streamed his November album or his latest Chasing Summer project you know damn well the man deserves some respect and he made it very clear during an interview on The Breakfast Club. In a clip of the interview that's made its rounds online, C Tha God references Sir's born name, Sir Darryl Farris.

"Sir Darryl sounds like a n***a from the hood trying to sound fancy," Charlamagne said, sparking the "Something Foreign" singer to clap back in a calm manner.

"Well, let me tell you this," Sir responded. "My grandmother named me that name. That's like some family shit. Sir Darryl is the name that you gonna call me then. Let's start there. That name means you gotta respect me. You can say it with a joke all you want but at the end of the day it's my name." C Tha God clearly picked up on Sir's tone and seriousness, sparking him to shake his hand. "No need for hostility," he said. "We met each other before."

"I guess last time I wasn't that n***a," Sir responded.

Peep the clip below.