SiR Offers Up A Chill Vibe On "Chasing Summer"

One of Inglewood, California's finest has dropped off his third studio album. SiR's Chasing Summer is upon us, the follow-up to his January 2018 November release. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has proven to be a formidable force for TDE, and this latest submission demonstrates just that.

SiR, real name Sir Darryl Farris, had previously shared his smooth, Kendrick Lamar-assisted single "Hair Down," a track that serves as the introduction of Chasing Summer. The album's title serves as a perfect descriptor for the remainder of the album. During a time when people complain that it's difficult to find R&B that they can connect to, SiR confirms that there are still crooners offering up R&B contenders that won't be recycled like yesterday's news.

There are a handful of features, some are recognizable, others may be unfamiliar: Kendrick Lamar, Smino, Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Zacari, Kadhja Bonet, and Sabrina Claudio. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Hair Down ft. Kendrick Lamar

2. John Redcorn

3. You - Can't - Save - Me

4. La List ft. Smino

5. Fire

6. New Sky ft. Kadhja Bonet

7. Lucy's Love ft. Lil Wayne

8. That's Why I Love You ft. Sabrina Claudio

9. Touchdown

10. Wires In The Way

11. Still Blue ft. Jill Scott

12. Mood ft. Zacari

13. The Recipe

14. LA