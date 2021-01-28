Congratulations are in order for Rae Sremmurd member Slim Jxmmi and his ex-girlfriend Kee, who are welcoming their newborn baby boy to their family.

Kee shared photos of herself and her newborn baby on Instagram, welcoming a wave of congratulatory messages from her followers. "been a mom for 35 hours. speechless," she wrote. "I needed you."

She shared some cute photos of her newborn baby boy in his adorable camo hoodie, all bundled up as they get ready to leave the hospital and start their life at home.

Join us in sending love to Slim Jxmmi, Kee, and their baby boy.

During Kee's pregnancy, there was a lot of drama that popped off as allegations were made against Slim Jxmmi. The rapper was accused of domestic abuse, allegedly knocking out Kee's tooth during a physical altercation. Their relationship was detailed in multiple reports, where Kee was described as Jxmmi's "punching bag". Their relationship had reportedly been physically abusive for months.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

At the end of last year, Rae Sremmurd started to gauge interest in a potential Rae Sremmurd reunion. The duo has recently been focusing on their solo careers, but they seem destined to get back together eventually for a new album.