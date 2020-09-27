The Shade Room reported this morning that Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the mouth, knocking out her tooth.

According to their source, it was not the first instance of domestic abuse throughout Jxmmi's relationship with his now ex-girlfriend Kee.

"Our source alleges that Kee and Jxmmi’s relationship had been physically abusive for some time, saying she was 'his punching bag', and that Jxmmi’s actions have been a direct result of his father passing away earlier this year," The Shade Room reported.

Although Jxmmi has since reportedly paid for Kee's veneers in the wake of the incident, The Shade Room's source clarifies that "Kee has not pressed charges on Jxmmi out of fear that he would retaliate against her."

The news comes at an especially heartbreaking time wherein men that commit violence against women, especially Black women, face little to no consequences for the hurt they have inflicted.

Allegations of domestic abuse committed by rappers is unfortunately nothing new and confronting this issue and our own complacency in failing to hold people accountable in our communities, whether online or in real life, is long overdue.

Thankfully, "Kee is in a safe environment and plans to stay away from Jxmmi while she finishes out her pregnancy."

We will be sure to keep you updated on this story as it develops.

