Halsey has enjoyed the last five years as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Although her love life has been the subject of hawk-eyed media attention, the 26-year-old has managed to keep a huge bombshell under wraps. The "Without Me" singer announced on Wednesday that she's pregnant alongside revealing her baby bump.

"Surprise!" wrote the singer on Instagram in the caption, adding a rainbow emoji for the maternity photos. Halsey posed in the photo wearing a rainbow tube top and a pair of unbuttoned jeans while looking off into the distance. While it is unclear when exactly the photos were taken, the singer looks at least a few months along.

She also may have just dropped a huge hint about the baby's father, tagging screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin on her stomach in the post. The two have been linked together since October and have been hanging together a lot recently. The rainbow emoji included in the caption is more than likely a reference to the fact that Halsey suffered a miscarriage while on tour five years ago. A baby born after a pregnancy loss is referred to as a "rainbow baby."

She has previously been open about her diagnosis with endometriosis and what it's been like living with the painful reproductive disorder. "Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel less of a woman," she said. "There's a lot of times when you're sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself."

She continued, "You’re sick, you don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud. You don’t feel like there’s much hope."

Congratulations to Halsey and Alev on the amazing news!