Floyd Mayweather seemingly wants to be a big part of his grandson's life, making time for his daughter Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather's newborn son. A few days ago, Yaya posted the first pictures of her baby boy Kentrell Jr. with granddad Floyd proudly holding the little one. That wasn't the only grandfather-grandson bonding time they got to spend together though because, on Sunday, Yaya posted more pictures of the two together at the newborn's first photoshoot.



One of the most integral parts of having a celebrity child is the inevitable photoshoot that takes place, revealing the baby to the world. Yaya Mayweather was quick to plan a photo-taking session for her baby with Youngboy Never Broke Again, sharing some behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram Stories, including one shot of the baby being held again by her father Floyd.



"Papa came to support him at his first photoshoot," wrote Yaya as the caption. Later in the day, Yaya updated her followers with another video of Kentrell Jr. with Floyd, who carried the baby while watching the Chiefs game.

Earlier this month, NBA Youngboy's mother revealed the name of the little one, but it remains unclear what their parenting situation will look like. YB has seemingly already moved onto another woman, enjoying some fun in the snow with his latest girlfriend. Kentrell Jr. is his seventh child.

