Shia LaBeouf is seeking "long-term inpatient treatment," according to his lawyer, after facing accusations of abuse from FKA Twigs and others.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” LaBeouf’s attorney told Variety on Dec. 24. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

Twigs first accused LaBeouf of "relentless abuse," which included sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress, earlier this month. In the time since, he's been fired from an upcoming film and removed from the Netflix Awards.

In a letter to the New York Times, he responded to the accusations soon after Twigs revealed the details of their relationship:

I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.

Sia has also said she was hurt by LaBeouf. “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia said on Twitter.

