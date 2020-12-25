Shia LaBeouf has had a wild couple of months in the public eye. After some serious allegations were put on him through a lawsuit claim by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, LaBeouf has been losings opportunities left and right - and unfortunately, the bad news continues.

Just when it started to seem like Shia was back in the spotlight for the right reasons (a string of fairly successful movie appearances), the world found out that it wasn't as good as we thought. News of FKA Twigs' traumatic relationship with LaBeouf came with scary accusations of abuse, assault, and violence.

After FKA Twigs' claims, fellow singer-songwriter, Sia, came forth and shared that she too had been in a harmful relationship with LaBeouf.

Following the string of allegations, it was announced that Sia had actually cast and removed LaBeouf from a role in her upcoming theatrical release, Music. We also found out that due to his legal troubles, Shia would be removed from consideration for the upcoming Netflix Awards.

Now we are learning that even before FKA's allegations came out, Shia was fired from the set of Olivia Wilde's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. It was originally reported that Shia could not be apart of the film because of his scheduling conflicts, but a source close to the situation claims that it was actually Shia's "poor behavior" that conflicted with Wilde's "zero a**hole" policy - resulting in him being fired.

