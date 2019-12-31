Some celebrity couples try to remain as low-key as possible. Others don't really care whose watching. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the latter kind of couple. On Friday night, they were spotted touching tongues in a Toronto restaurant and they made no attempts to be discreet. They even reportedly stayed for over two hours.

Their table at the well-lit Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen was quite exposed and anyone would probably have turned upon seeing Cabello lick Mendes' face in the corner of their eye. That's right. TMZ shared footage of the two lovebirds locking lips and in the midst of kissing, they pause to start nodding their heads in dance before Cabello goes in for a sneak attack. Her tongue appears to lick the length of the fellow popstar's nose. Based on this video, I guess that time Cabello and Mendes showed us how they "really" kiss on Instagram wasn't too far off from the truth.

If you like this content, here's more of the "Senorita" singers' PDA highlight reel. They spent the majority of a Clippers game making out courtside. They had another restaurant kissing session in Montreal. Lastly, they got hot and heavy in a pool in Miami. Will this trend continue in 2020?