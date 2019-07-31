Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can't deny their romance anymore. Ever since the duo dropped off their collaborative track and music video "Senorita" fans were sure they were a new couple but Shawn denied the rumours throwing everyone off their radar. It didn't last long since Camila and Shawn were spotted once again kissing and holding hands in public.

If for some reason the latter wasn't enough to prove that they're for sure a couple, more photos have surfaced that sees the duo at a beach and pool in Miami sharing endless kisses. It's clear Camila and Shawn are a couple and are enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

"I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me," Camila recently told Clash.

"I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry," she added. "To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."