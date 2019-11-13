PDA was on in full effect at the LA Clippers vs. Raptors game. Camila Cabello and her boo Shawn Mendes sat courtside at the Clippers home game and canoodled on the sidelines for all to see. Cabello and Mendes kissed, held hands, and there was even a hair tussle involved (Shawn's hair, Camila's hands). Photographers caught photograph after photograph of the couple being a couple, genuine moments of the both stylishly dressed and genetically desirable pair adoring on one another all within public view. The make out session has the internet ablaze with pictures of the two talented singers lip-locked while the game goes on in front of them.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Public displays of affection in Hollywood are a little trickier than your regular citizen's PDA on the street. Celebrities have a magnifying glass on them at all times and we take particular interest into their mostly private personal lives. While some believe the relationship to be a publicity stunt, the levels of affection displayed at Monday night's game are next level. Either way, Shawn and Camila seemed unbothered by the cameras and eyes on them and were clearly there to enjoy the game and each other.

Kevin Hart was also spotted courtside at the game as he heals from his car accident. The Clippers won the game 98-88.



Noam Galai/Getty Images