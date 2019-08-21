Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have taken their love to Montreal since the couple has clearly solidified that they are very much a couple. It all started when the duo released a steamy video for their collaborative track "Senorita." Since then, they seemingly haven't left each other's side and have been spotted numerous times kissing and embracing each other in various cities.

The latest on the map is Canadian city Montreal where they were spotted at a cafe by a local having breakfast together.

For Camila, being in a relationship with Shawn has proven to do wonders for her music and expressing herself when it comes to her upcoming album. “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in the present moment," she previously explained.



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry," the "Havana" singer added of Shawn. "To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."