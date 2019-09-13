Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have got their fans acting wild since they debuted their relationship to the world days after their steamy "Senorita" music video was released. Since then, Camila has seemingly packed up and hit the road with Shawn as he tours from city to city and more recently during his Toronto stop, she hit the stage to perform their collaborative track.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The couple has taken notice of some of the tweets fans have been sending in their direction, specifically ones questioning the way they kiss. Apparently a lot of Twitter users are claiming the couple kiss "like fish." In an effort to have some fun with the gossip - and kiss each other - Shawn has uploaded a video to his Instagram feed that shows how they "really kiss."

"So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way were kissing and how it looks weird like we kiss like fish,” Shawn says in the clip below, with Camila adding: “Yeah, it really hurt our feelings.”

“We just want to show you how we really kiss,” Shawn adds before they go in for a hilarious PDA filled moment. Watch the clip below.