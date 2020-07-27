Westside Gunn stands proudly as the orchestrator behind the Griselda movement, one that has seen himself, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher rise from the Buffalo underground to the top of the rap game. Having once expressed a desire to be hip-hop's great orchestrator, Gunn has managed to achieve his goal and then some -- this year alone, he's delivered a pair of studio albums in Pray For Paris and Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, as well as moving countless merchandise units through his online Griselda shop.

Today marks Westside Gunn's 38th birthday, and while the rapper has yet to voice any thoughts on this big occasion, his fellow Griselda emcee and cousin Benny The Butcher took to IG to share some birthday wishes. "HAPPY G DAY BUZZ love u and appreciate u ni**a," writes The Butcher, with Ghostface Killah chiming in with a "HAPPY PHYSICAL LORD!!!!"

Eminem's own Shady Records, to whom Gunn has signed a distribution deal for Griselda and Conway's upcoming God Don't Make Mistakes, also fired off a message of birthday kindness. "Join us in wishing a happy birthday celebration to @westsidegunn boom boom salute!," writes the Shady IG page, proving that things are still harmonious between the two entities. Happy birthday Westside Gunn, and congrats on another great year!