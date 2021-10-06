When it comes to staying the course amid criticism, Sha'Carri Richardson knows how to keep her eyes on the prize. The track and field champion was thrust into the mainstream spotlight earlier this year, but as quickly as she was applauded for her Olympic trials, she became the subject of debate following her suspension. We reported on Richardson testing positive for THC ahead of the Olympics, and although she was not able to participate, she has promised her supporters she will see them at the next competition.

Her often boastful comments have caused people like Usain Bolt to attempt to humble her, but Richardson is confident in her career. The 21-year-old pint-sized sprinter continues to highlight her accomplishments, and this time she did so on her Instagram Story.



Patrick Smith / Staff / Getty Images

Richardson shared a screenshot showing the Top 5 100 Meters runners in her demographic for the 2021 season. She placed third with 10.72 seconds, just 0.12 under second place and 0.18 under first. Back in August, she placed last in her race, causing her detractors to tease her online.

"Not bad for last, next season will be legendary," she wrote. Then, she reminded people that regardless of her recent placements, she's still riding high. "That's 3rd in the world & fastest American [fingers crossed emoji] thankful despite." Check it out below.



Instagram