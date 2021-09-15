Sha'Carri Richardson's rise to fame came oh-so suddenly, but it's working out exactly as she had envisioned. The American sprinter became a trending topic after she was barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test for cannabis, and ever since then, she's been making all sorts of power moves.

With such a quick rise to relevance, Sha'Carri's comments have been flooded with haters, and she's done a good job of ignoring the trolls. Still, on Wednesday evening, she took a moment to direct her energy towards the people who want to see her fail so badly, sending them a message via Instagram Stories.



Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Sharing a picture of herself from the Met Gala earlier this week, the track & field star wrote, "Yes might be last but not at home watching and sitting on my [redacted]."

If you've been keeping track of her every move, you already know that she's referring to her last-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic a few weeks ago, where she was bested by the Olympic medallists on the Jamaican team. At her next race following the stunning defeat, Richardson narrowly missed the podium by finishing in fourth.

She turned heads by appearing at the Met Gala, showing that despite all of the criticism and hate, she will rise above. Her outfit was styled by a Jamaican designer, and the colors represented those of a phoenix, which meant a lot for Sha'Carri.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Just showing the world that no matter what you may see at the mud or the ashes, you can always rise up. The red is fire, and always ablaze," she said of her outfit.

