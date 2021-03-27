Recently, Seth Rogen did an interview with British GQ where he got real about a rumor that had been circulating about his film for nearly a decade. In his 2013 comedy film This Is the End, a handful of celebrities, played by themselves, are trapped in their home during the apocalypse. Emma Watson appears in the film, playing a more dramatic version of herself. Allegedly, Watson stormed off the set of the film during one of the more extreme scenes, when Danny McBride acts as a cannibal and has Channing Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

Seth Rogen hasn’t publicly commented on the rumor until his interview with British GQ, where he confirmed it was true. “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was,” Rogen says. “But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Rogen also says that Watson “was probably right,” and adds that “it was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.” Watch the original clip that Emma walked out on with Danny McBride and Channing Tatum below.

[Via]