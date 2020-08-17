Seth Rogen wants fans to stay inside, watch movies and TV, and smoke weed instead of partying during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Having been asked by John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, to encourage young people to take the pandemic seriously, Rogen, a native of Canada, sent out his tweet in support.

"People of British Columbia! Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings!" Rogen said. "The COVID is still out there! It’s more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead! Thank you!"

Horgan also asked fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds to talk some sense into the youths of British Columbia.

"Oh, hey, John Horgan! Ryan Reynolds here. I got your message about the thing," Reynolds said in a video response to Horgan's tweet. "I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. People, I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me. No, sir. Unless it's plastic surgery, which a lot of people don't know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman."

Reynolds went on to beg fans not to kill his mom. Check out his' full response here.

[Via]