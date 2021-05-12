No one faults Seth Rogen for being stunned when he ran into Beyoncé. The comedic actor has been building his successful Hollywood career for two decades and he's acted alongside some of the industry's most coveted talents, but when he saw Beyoncé backstage at the Grammys, he admitted to having a bit of a freak-out moment. Rogen visited E!'s Daily Pop to talk about his new memoir Year Book and explained the cringeworthy moment with Beyoncé's security.

"I actually write about it in the book," Rogen said with a laugh. "I was at the Grammys and I saw Beyonce with Gwenyth Paltrow, actually, and they were together."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"And I charged over—instinct took over!—I was like, 'I gotta go say hi!,'" Rogen continued. However, Bey's security doesn't play around. "And, yeah, I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink, I deserve what I got. But I spilled it all over myself and then a second later, someone came up to me and was like, 'Uh, you now have to present a Grammy.' And I was covered in screwdriver and I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."

"And I did have to present a Grammy, literally while holding my arms in a very weird position." Watch Rogen share his story below.

