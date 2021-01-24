Twitter has quickly become the preferred call-out platform, with many celebrities and famous people electing to post public apologies and public drags. Cardi B infamously uses her account on the social media site to respond to critics and fans alike. Seth Rogan and Ted Cruz got into a heated debate on the platform, firing a few nasty shots at each other after an argument stemming from none other than Disney's 1940 animated film Fantasia.

The pair have been sparring for the past few days on the site, but it was recently reignited after Cruz tweeted that Fantasia was the first film he saw in the theaters, to which Rogen responded, "Everyone who made that film would hate you."

In response to the Superbad star, Cruz replied, "They're all dead. So I think we're good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette's (screaming "F U! F U!" is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I'm sure you hate that I enjoy them."

In reply, Rogen added that he and members of his family actually suffer from a mild case of the syndrome, penning, "As someone who has Tourette's in their family (and also has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to go f**k yourself. (Also VERY few cases of Tourette's manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, manifest in twitching.)," before adding in a second tweet "All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of sh*t."

Responding to only the second tweet, Cruz retorted, "All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It's your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel."

Their social media battle began a few days when Rogen called Cruz a fascist for condemning President Biden for rejoining the Paris Agreement where Rogen told the Texas Senator, "Haha get f**ked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f**king clown."

