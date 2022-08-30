Serena Williams has put in all the work to be dubbed one of the greatest athletes of all time. Throughout her 27 year career, the Tennis star has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the open era, becoming the first player to do so. On Monday, Serena achieved another feat as she began to play in what could possibly be the final singles match of her career at the U.S. Open.

In the heartwarming clip of the Queen making her grand (and possibly last) entrance at the Open, the crowd roared as she stepped out in her diamond encrusted black outfit, matching shoes and gear in tow. Serena's four-year old daughter Olympia was also a hot topic of the night, becoming a trending topic as viewers noticed she was rocking the same diamond-studded fit as her mom along with ground-breaking beads in her hair that Serena became known for early on in her career.

The unforgettable entrance comes just weeks after Williams announced that she's retiring from her monumental Tennis career. "I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst," she revealed in an essay for Vogue. "But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you."

Just ahead of Monday's U.S. Open, Gatorade released a new ad honoring Serena's life, with narration from Beyoncé. “When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started," Bey said in the clip. See fans reactions to Olympia's cuteness and Serena's touching grand entrance below.