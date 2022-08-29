Serena Williams is easily one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, and when she was in her prime, she was one of the most dominant athletes in the entire world. Over the last few years, Serena has been battling injuries, and it has led to a decline in performance, which has been a source of sadness for fans who are used to her dominating.

Now, Williams is set to retire following this year's US Open. It is a tournament that is near and dear to Serena's heart, which is exactly why she is choosing this moment to retire. It is going to be an emotional moment for so many, and fans will be rooting for her to beat the odds and win that 24th title.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Ahead of the US Open, Gatorade came out with a brand-new advertisement that will certainly inspire you. The ad features narration from Beyonce, who speaks about Serena's journey and how she has stayed true to herself throughout everything.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started,” Beyonce says. “At love. It’s a love that we’ll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement, a movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be. To be so in love with your identity, that your very essence cannot be contained.”

Let us know what you think of the new advertisement, in the comments section down below.