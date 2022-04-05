Like mother, like daughter. Early on Monday, April 4th, Serena Williams kicked her week off with a pop of colour, uploading a throwback picture of her and her young daughter, Olympia Ohana, wearing matching Balmain dresses while in Paris for Fashion Week.

"Hey @olympiaohanian, remember the time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd," the 40-year-old wrote in the caption of her photo dump, tagging the Instagram account dedicated to the 4-year-old.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The first picture finds Williams posing in a Barbie-like stance, Olympia seated on the ledge of the fireplace beside her. In the next snapshot, the mother-daughter duo is caught in the middle of a bonding moment as the little girl holds onto the athlete's hair.

Next, we see the pair switch sides, showing off their angles for the camera, and finally, Olympia is seated on a chair beside Williams. Her husband, Alexis dropped by the comment section to write, "Everything."

Other friends and fans chimed in, "I remember Paris," "Iconic duo! And cutest mini-me," and "Obsessed with these mother/daughter outfits!!!"





The Michigan-born star's social media feed has been filled with plenty of fire new content lately as she attended the Oscars in a beautiful Gucci dress earlier this month.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, the mother of one made her runway debut alongside Jim Jones while walking for Virgil Abloh's final posthumous Off-White collection – read more about that here, and let us know what you think of Serena and Olympia's matching OOTD in the comment below.