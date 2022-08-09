Serena Williams is easily one of the greatest and most dominant athletes of all time. She has won 23 Grand Slam titles and has made her mark as one of the most influential athletes to ever pick up a tennis racket. There is no denying what she has contributed to the sport, and if it wasn't for her, tennis wouldn't be nearly as popular as it is right now.

Having said that, Williams has faced a decline in performance over the last few years following the birth of her first child. Williams has dealt with injuries and other issues that have kept her from that 24th title. Now, Williams is calling it a career, and in an essay for Vogue, the tennis superstar explained exactly when her retirement will become official.

"I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst," Williams said. "But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you."

Williams will play in the US Open at the end of the month, and once the tournament is over, she will retire from professional tennis. It marks the end of an amazing career that should be celebrated by many.

