When it comes to the world of tennis, there is no denying that Serena Williams is the game's biggest superstar, regardless of gender divides. With an astonishing amount of Grand Slam titles to her name, Williams is the sport's biggest legend, and while she hasn't won a major in a few years, she is still highly regarded as a threat to make some noise every time she steps on the court.

Back in 2017, Williams had to take some time away from the sport as she gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr. Now, Alexis is just four years old, however, that has not stopped her from pursuing the sport of tennis at a very young age, much like her mother.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cloud9

In the video clip posted to Instagram, which can be found below, Alexis is seen on the tennis court where she is returning the ball using her backhand. This is one of the more difficult shots to hit in tennis, although she is doing a pretty fine job of it, all things considered. The entire comments section was impressed by the display, and it's clear Alexis is determined to make her mom proud as she added the caption "Practice makes progress."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian)

Serena learned to play the game at a very young age and it ultimately propelled her to where she is now. With Alexis starting to learn tennis early, perhaps we will see her on the professional circuit in a decade from now. It would certainly be fitting as Serena reaches the end of her reign in the sport.