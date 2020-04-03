Selena Gomez opened up about her recent bipolar disorder diagnosis on Miley Cyrus's Instagram live series, Bright Minded, on Friday. In recent years, Selena has been very candid about the mental health struggles she's faced throughout her life. Her most recent mental health revelation came in the form of a bipolar diagnosis, from the time spent at McLean Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. During her guest appearance on her former "frenemy" Miley Cyrus's newly launched IG live show, Selena discussed her experience finding out she was bipolar, and how she's coping with her mental illness now.

"Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in...America, McLean's Hospital, and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Selena told Miley and the 180,000 viewers that had tuned in. "And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it."

"I think people get scared of that, right?" she continued. "They're like, 'Oh!' And I've seen it, I've seen some of it even in my own family, where I'm like, 'What's going on?' I'm from Texas, it's just not known to talk about mental health. You've got to seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers...because they are wanting that so badly. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away." Once Selena finally received her bipolar diagnosis, she said she felt "equal parts terrified and relieved—terrified because the veil was lifted but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered with various depressions and anxieties for so many years. I never had full awareness or answers about this condition." Catch the full 20-minute conversation between the former Disney stars on the finale episode of Bright Minded below.

