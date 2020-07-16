On the 4th of July, eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was riding in a vehicle with her mother and another adult as they made their way home. They'd just celebrated the holiday with friends and family and on their route, they came across a blockade of people who were keeping vehicles from driving down certain roadways. As the driver attempted to maneuver the car, someone in the crowd opened fire, shooting at the vehicle Secoriea Turner was in. The little girl was the only person injured and she died in her mother's arms. Later, Tyler Perry offered to cover all of the family's funeral expenses.

Immediately following Secoriea's murder, surveillance footage circulated showing two armed men who were named as suspects. It's reported by CNN that 19-year-old Julian Conley has turned himself in to police after being named as a suspect in the case. However, Conley insists that he isn't the person responsible for Secoriea's death. He did admit to being armed and said he was at the scene.

"He was out there peacefully protesting," Conley's attorney Jackie Patterson said. "He doesn't know the people who did the shooting. He just witnessed it." Conley also reportedly added that there were "three or four people" who fired shots at the car, further describing the scene as "chaos." He remains in custody on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

