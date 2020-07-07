secoriea turner
- CrimeSecoriea Turner Murder Suspect Turns Himself In To Police, Says He Didn't Kill HerSecoriea Turner, 8, was shot and killed by people who were believed to be involved in protests in Atlanta.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyler Perry To Pay For Funeral Of Murdered 8-Year-Old Secoriea TurnerTyler perry shared that he would be footing the bill for the funeral of Secoriea Turner who was murdered in Atlanta last weekend.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNational Guard Deployed To Atlanta Following 31 Weekend ShootingsKemp made the decision in response to several fatal shootings over the 4th of July weekend. By Noah John