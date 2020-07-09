People can feel however they want about Tyler Perry's career choices, but when it comes to helping those in need, the media mogul has never hesitated. The public was shocked to learn about the death of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner who was murdered in Atlanta over the 4th of July weekend. She was in a vehicle with her mother and another adult near where Rayshard Brooks was recently shot down by police officers. Unexpectedly, the car came upon a roadblock of armed individuals and when the vehicle attempted to go around them, someone opened fire, striking and killing Secoriea Turner.

Tyler Perry released a statement to PEOPLE voicing his frustration and anger with this ruthless act of violence. “I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” the filmmaker said. “When does this end?” There have been photos taken from surveillance footage that shows a Black man wearing a white shirt and dark pants holding a rifle, and investigators hope that the public will help identify anyone involved in the murder. A reward of $20K for information has been offered.

Perry also paid for Rayshard Brooks's funeral, as well. Check out a few photos below, including one of the suspect.

[via]