We continue to seek justice for Rayshard Brooks and the countless other Black Americans that have been killed or had their lives threatened at the hands of police brutality.

Brooks was killed at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta by former police officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12. Rolfe was booked a week later but it is being reported that he was released on bond this week for $500K.

The conditions of his bond include the required wearing of an ankle monitor, a strict curfew between 6 PM and 6 AM, no contact with Brooks' family or any witnesses, a surrendering of his passport, and more.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images -- Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks

Brooks' widow publicly opposed the release of Rolfe on bond, speaking out following the fact.

"Rather than looking at this process as a series of 'wins' or 'losses,' it's imperative that we continue to push for systemic change within our criminal justice system," said Brooks' family in a statement. "From hate crime laws being passed to increasing oversight of members of law enforcement, our job is to ensure that positive change comes from this tragic situation."

Rolfe was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, and more.



Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

For more information on how you can get involved, check out our list of resources here.

[via]