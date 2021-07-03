These last few months have been a whirlwind of emotions for Saweetie, as she has seen much of her personal life play out in the public eye. Her breakup with Quavo was the subject of numerous Twitter hot takes and it even led to speculation about Quavo repoing a car he bought for her. Over the last few weeks, Saweetie has been masterfully moving on from the situation and has even been seen flexing some of the vehicles she has paid for herself.

Last night, Saweetie got to celebrate her 28th birthday in style, as she was surrounded by a plethora of close friends. Having been around her for so long, her friends are well-aware of her love of cars, and to surprise her, they copped Saweetie a white Rolls Royce truck with an orange interior.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Saweetie seemed extremely shocked by the gift, and as you can imagine, she truly loved it. At the end of the day, a Rolls Royce truck is an extremely lavish gift and we're sure anyone would have a very similar reaction.

Moving forward, we're sure this new car will look great alongside the rest of her collection, which has been steadily growing over the last few years.