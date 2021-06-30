They recently exchanged pleasantries on social media, leaving fans to believe that they were cooking something up musically, however, that may not be the case. Saweetie and Cher seem like an unlikely pair when thinking of collaborations on wax, but in an interview with Billboard on the BET Awards red carpet this past weekend, Saweetie brought some clarity to their recent connection.

"Me and Cher are working on a really big campaign," said the "My Type" rapper. "I can't share too much because of contracts."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Saweetie was all set to share her Pretty B*tch Music debut studio album last Friday (June 25), adding her name to the high profile releases of the day including Doja Cat's Planet Her and Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost. However, she shared that she decided to delay the project's release after meeting Cher.

“I thought [the album] was done, but after I met her, I had an epiphany," said Saweetie. "This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit. And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that. And once it’s done, the album will be released.”

When asked what fans can expect from the record, Saweetie added, “I’mma take y’all to the island." There has yet to be an updated release timeline, but we're sure Saweetie will alert her fans as soon as she's been given the green light.

