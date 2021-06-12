Saweetie is gearing up to release her highly anticipated debut album Pretty B*tch Music, expected to arrive sometime this summer. With such a storied history in the industry, it's hard to remember she's yet to even unleash her first full-length offering. She's preceded the album with the singles "Tap In," "Back to the Streets," with Jhene Aiko, "Best Friend" with Doja Cat, and her latest single "Fast (Motion)."

The California native has been vocal about how much care she's putting into perfecting her craft. Earlier in the year, she revealed she was at an Artist Bootcamp to work on refining areas of her craft she struggles with. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, she explained how the COVID-19 pandemic made her rethink her career, taking time to consider the kind of music she wants to make. Elsewhere, she touched on her "masculine energy."



“After ‘ICY GRL’ hit, I was in such high demand, and it really was like night and day. I had no artist’s development. I realized that I never equated attention with happiness, so all that attention I was getting was overwhelming for me and I didn’t know how to handle it,” she told Teen Vogue

She continued, “Which is why – fast forward to last year and this year in quarantine, I had a lot of time to reflect, and that made me want to take back my power of being confident and made me want to rethink my career.”

She added she wants her debut album to reflect who she is and where she came from. "Icy Girl," she explains, only tells a small part of the story. “I went from only wanting to write freestyles to having to create a hit. Now I know how to make the hits,” she explained.

The "Best Friend" artist furthered, “I need to let people know that I’m a West Coast girl. I’m tri-racial. I come from a poppin’, big, male-dominated family, which explains my masculine energy at times. People were only seeing ‘icy girl,’ but who was the girl under the blonde wig?”

Hopefully, Pretty B*tch Music gives Saweetie the chance to introduce the real her to the world. Read the full profile here.

