career advice
- MusicSaweetie Admits Quarantine Made Her Rethink Her CareerShe also touched on her "masculine energy" and how it influences her art. By Madusa S.
- MusicCardi B Gives Update On Next Album & Shares Advice On How To Snag A BallerThe rapper still doesn't have a release date in mind.By Erika Marie
- MusicJim Jones Announces Plans To Launch Consulting Firm For ArtistsEach one, teach one.By Aron A.
- SportsT.I. Offers One Piece Of Advice To Atlanta Hawks Rookie Trae YoungT.I. warns Tray Young to stay away from Magic City.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYBN Nahmir Shares Industry Advice To Fellow Rappers"Don't let these industry n---as bring y'all out of character." By Alex Zidel
- SportsDerrick Rose's Career On Thin Ice According to NBA ExecsWithout a team, Derrick Rose seems destined for the NBA's doghouse.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar Apparently Gave Lil Xan (AKA Diego) Some Sage Career AdviceKendrick Lamar passed along some pearls of wisdom to Diego.
By Matt F