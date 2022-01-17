Savannah James is royalty, and she knows it. Wife to LeBron James, she has been shown off by The King many times. Whether it's a holiday, a festive occasion, or sitting courtside at their sons' basketball games, LeBron never misses an opportunity to post his queen in admiration of her radiant beauty. At the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, we saw them taking pictures with family in celebration of the film's release. On her birthday, LeBron took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude for her and show the world how gorgeous she looked. It's safe to say she's aware of her shine.

As of late, though, she's been using Instagram to keep her foot on necks. Her lusciously laid hair has become the talk of the internet time after time, and her most recent post is keeping that trend alive. In the video she can be seen with an orange/copper tone in her hair and a beautifully sleek black dress, accentuating the new color. She borrows a line from Lil Wayne's "6 Foot, 7 Foot" as a caption, because who doesn't love a classic Wayne reference?





People took to Twitter to express just how stunning she looked:

It seems as though everyone is anticipating and looking forward to what look she'll pull off next. In November of 2021, Savannah arrived to MGM's House Of Gucci premiere looking drop-dead gorgeous. Since then, every look Savannah gives takes the internet by storm. It'll be interesting to see how she continues to stun social media every time she pops out.