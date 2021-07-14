Lebron James and his high school sweetheart, Savannah, posed for a jaw-dropping couples pic before heading out to the premiere of Lebron’s new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy with their seven-year-old daughter Zhuri, the other night.

Lebron also shared a photo from the film's red carpet premiere, and added his commentary to it, saying, "About last night! It was a ABSOLUTE SURREAL feeling doing a WORLD premiere of @spacejammovie in which I’m the lead role! Beyond Craziness. I literally would have dreams about being in Space Jam with the Looney Tunes when I was a kid growing up. Can’t believe this, I just can’t! To my amazing director & cast you guys killed it!!!!"

Lebron James, Savannah and Zhrui at the Space Jam 2 movie premiere - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nonetheless it was Savannah's post that caught the general public's attention, simply because her Instagram is mostly comprised of images of the kids she shares with Lebron; Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Aside from pictures posing with family, Savannah usually stays far away from curating a feed that's full of selfies and outfit posts. On Tuesday, however, the mom of three switched things up by sharing her full glam look alongside her husband.

Savannah wore a neon green body-hugging dress that would make anyone stop and stare. The simple solid color gown showed off all her curves and was paired with matching green heels. Relaxed makeup and hair only accentuated her natural beauty as she posed beside Lebron in his navy suit.

Social media was pretty shocked to see Savannah all done up, and fans flood to her comments to hype her up. One fan commented “that green on her melanin skin” with a line of heart eyes emojis.Another praised her lowkey-profile, especially considering she is the wife of an NBA star stating, “Loook at what minding your business and living life does.”

Celebrities and basketball wives alike were also stunned by Savannah’s pop-out. Nina Westbrook commented, “Come thru!!!!” and Adrienne Bosh, commented, “Gorgeous. Glowing soo good seeing you both!!! Congratulations on all continued success” with enthusiastic emojis. Meanwhile, Cyn Santana, Fabolous' wife Emily B., Ludacris' wife Eudoxie, and more, all showered her in compliments.

Check out her bomb look below.