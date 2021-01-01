Serial killers often have a few bodies under their belt. Then, there is Samuel Little. Little has been called the most prolific serial killer in American history by the FBI. He operated over decades, slaughtering innocent people

Little passed away yesterday (Dec. 30) at the age of 80. Little's death was first reported by a law enforcement source, and was then later verified by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in a press release.

"An official cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office," reads the report. Little was serving three consecutive life-without-parole sentences in Los Angeles for the strangulation of three women in the 80s. DNA evidence is what caught him, but it wasn't until 2014 that he was convicted. He then confessed to 93 murders, with over half of them being confirmed by the FBI. This would place his body count at more than Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer combined. Many of his victims were thought to be overdoses at first, and some of the later ones have never been found. He often preyed on women he thought were vulnerable, such as sex workers, who would not be as heavily investigated by police.

