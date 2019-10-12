The FBI believes Samuel Little is now the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, according to The New York Times. Little claims to have strangled 93 victims between 1970 and 2005, but the issue is that many of the bodies were never found.

Originally, this caused doubt to the accuracy of his confession, but now, the FBI says they have verified 50 confessions and believe “all of his confessions are credible.”

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” said ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim—to close every case possible.”

To seek justice, the FBI is requesting the help of the public. In a statement on their website, they say, “The FBI is asking for the public’s help in matching the remaining unconfirmed confessions. ViCAP, with the support of the Texas Rangers, has provided additional information and details about five cases in hopes that someone may remember a detail that could further the investigation. If you have any information linked to Little’s confessions, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.”

So far, Little has been convicted of eight of the murders.