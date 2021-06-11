SAINt JHN & SZA Blend Beautifully On "Just For Me" From "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Soundtrack

In a stark contrast from Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin's inclusion on theSpace Jamsoundtrack, SAINt JHN and SZA share their collaboration from the film's music project. Franklin tapped into his gospel roots on "We Win" with the chart-topping Atlanta rapper, but this time around, SAINt JHN and SZA show things down for a smooth R&B addition titled "Just For Me."

We're just days away from the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy and sports fans have been anticipating the second installment of this classic film. The original 1996 movie starred Michael Jordan, but this time around, producers tapped LeBron James for the leading role as he portrays a fictionalized version of himself. Lola Bunny will be played by Zendaya, and the cast also includes looks from Don Cheadle, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, and Damian Lillard.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on June 16, but in the meantime, stream SAINt JHN and SZA's "Just For Me."

Quotable Lyrics

You try to catch your breath, you got away with murder

I grab a breeze of the sky and I gave you more of my shine

He's so dangerous and he knows it

My heart in his hand and I'm out of control

He's so bad, he can't stay focused