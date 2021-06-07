A new ad for Space Jam: A New Legacy has revealed Zendaya's role as the iconic Lola Bunny and fans online have had mixed reactions. Zendaya's involvement in the film was first revealed by Entertainment Weekly back in April.

The new ad is filmed in the vein of an ESPN 30-for-30 presentation titled “The Bunny & The GOAT."

The film's director, Malcolm D. Lee, recently said that Zendaya's portrayal will move away from the “very sexualized” depiction of Lola in the original film and instead “reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters.”



After seeing the new clip featuring Zendaya's voice for the character, Twitter fans had mixed responses.

"I love Zendaya so much, but damn her voice doesn't fit Lola," one user wrote.

Another explained: "I hope this isn’t the final result because the mixing is def off. Also, her voice needs more personality. She always sounds like this don’t disappoint me Zendaya."

One user defended Zendaya, saying "Did y’all expect Zendaya not to sound like Zendaya I’m confused."

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters and be available simultaneously on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.

Check out Zendaya's appearance and fans' reactions below.

