Basketball fans received a second glimpse of the LeBron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy in a new trailer released today.

The sequel to the 1996 original that starred Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan will feature James in the leading role alongside the iconic Looney Tunes characters, and also features actor Don Cheadle, actresses Zendaya and Sonequa Martin-Green, as well as Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, among other NBA players.

In the trailer, James teams up with the likes of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tasmanian Devil and other Looney Tunes characters in a high-stakes basketball game to save his son from a simulation cartoon world. In addition to the Looney Tunes characters, there will be a plethora of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos throughout the film from iconic characters across different Warner Brothers properties.

The film is helmed by Girls Trip director Malcom D. Lee and James serves as an executive producer alongside his longtime business partner Maverick Carter. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler also has a producer credit on the film.

A New Legacy will be in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max on July 16. Check out the trailer below and comment which characters you can spot.