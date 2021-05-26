The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 basketball movie Space Jam is finally on its way, with a release date of July 16th, and Machine Gun Kelly might be itching to be a part of it (albeit, too late).

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, the 31 year-old shared highlights of his ball movement and shooting skills on a private court. MGK captioned the post "this is my space jam audition tape," jokingly alluding to the star-studded cast; the likes of which includes Lebron James, Jim Carrey, Michael B. Jordan, and the Looney Tunes.

Kelly’s interest in the film comes after a wildly successful past few years for his music and acting career. Just last week, MGK took home three Billboard Music Awards for “Top Rock Song”, “Top Rock Album”, and “Top Rock Artist”, accompanied by girlfriend Megan Fox. The rocker released his latest album, Tickets to my Downfall on September 25th. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and currently holds the 27th spot on the chart.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Space Jam wouldn’t be MGK’s first outing into the world of acting. Kelly has an extensive acting history, with roles in Bird Box, The King of Staten Island, and Big Time Adolescence. He is set to star in the upcoming thriller One Way with his 11 year-old daughter making her acting debut.

Though his addition to the movie is surely impossible at this point (unless it's already happened and we're not aware), he sure impressed those who thought the rapper’s talents were confined to music and film.

Check out the Instagram clip below and let us know what you think of skillset.