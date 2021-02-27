Safaree Samuels is not afraid to speak his mind, no matter how head-turning or side-eye worthy it might be. At the beginning of the year, he suggested he wasn't interested in having more children with his estranged wife Erica Mena because she got "too fat" during her pregnancy with the couple's first child. In the latest Safaree social media antic, the Love & Hip Hop star questioned the purpose of Hasbro dropping the 'Mr.' title from their Potato Head toy line Thursday (February 25) to instead be gender-neutral.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

On Friday, the "Paradise" artist tweeted out his disdain with the news, suggesting that the brand was "reaching." "Mr potato head is reaching. your a potato nigga what the helll you mean your gender neutral," he penned on Twitter.

"who the hell be coming up with these ideas 30 years later," he continued. After a fan pointed out that the toy itself is made of plastic, he added in a second tweet, "That makes it even dumber they really had a meeting on a plastic potato."

Although they removed the "Mr." title from the toy, Hasbro explained they will be keeping the toy as is in appearance.

"Launching this fall, the Create Your Potato Head Family is a celebration of the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family with two large potato bodies, one small potato body and 42 accessories," Hasbro wrote in a statement. "The possibilities to create your own families are endless with mixing and mashing all the parts and pieces."

Safaree is known to give his controversial hot takes on social media. In addition to the Erica Mena fat-shaming comment, he also claimed getting married to her was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

"I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again," he said on the platform Tuesday (Feb. 23). “I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

[via]