gender inclusive
- AnticsSafaree Thinks Potato Head Being Gender-Neutral "Is Reaching"The Brooklyn-born rapper simply doesn't see the point.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsArizona Bans Transgender Female Athletes From School SportsArizona approved a bill that would ban female transgender athletes from participating in school sports. By Dominiq R.
- Tech177 New Emojis Are Set To Arrive And Change The GameThe language expands. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureHalsey Dresses Up As Jimi Hendrix & David Bowie In "Gender Bending" PhotoshootHalsey is exploring her continuously "evolving gender expression" in a brand new photoshoot. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureAlways To Remove Female Symbol To Be Inclusive To Transgender ConsumersAlways is switching things up.By Chantilly Post