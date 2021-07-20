A radio interview was hit with an awkward moment for Safaree Samuels. The Love & Hip Hop star has been stealing the public's attention after he and estranged wife Erica Mena announced that they were divorcing. The news came just weeks before the former couple welcomed their second child together, and since that time, there have been rumors about the bitter split.

Concurrently, the dissolution of Samuels and Mena's marriage is being played out on reality television as the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has recently premiered. As viewers watch the tense moments between the pair every week, this breakup has caused the public to once again bring up Safaree's past relationship with Nicki Minaj.



Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images

Samuels and Minaj were reportedly together for over a decade before deciding to split, and although it has been about eight years since their breakup, Safaree is still pegged with questions about his ex. He recently stopped by Streetz 94.5 Atlanta to chat with Yung Joc and took time to answer questions pulled out of a hat.

He struggled with one question that was obviously about Nicki, but he couldn't make himself answer. Joc read the question aloud and it was asking Safaree if he ever listened to Minaj's songs while having sex. The room erupted in laughter, but Samuels dodged it all together.

"No, that's not a good question," he said. "That woman is married with a brand new baby. God bless." They quickly moved on, but people have still continued to attack the reality star over his past romance with the rapper. Check it out below.