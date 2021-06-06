Fans revisited the relationship between Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels, on Twitter, Saturday, after videos of the two performing together resurfaced on social media. Minaj and Safaree dated from 2000-2014, during which time Safaree occasionally appeared in Minaj's music videos, performed on stage with her, and help write her music behind the scenes.

Minaj's first performance at the MTV pre-show was one of the videos to go viral on social media.

"LMAO SAFAREE NEEDS HIS ASS WHOPPED FOR STANDING BACK THERE LOOKING LIKE A MANNEQUIN FOR 3 WHOLE MINUTES," one user wrote in response to the clip.

"Safaree was her biggest cheerleader. it was actually so cute," another fan wrote.



The viral clip led to fans also discussing the couple's relationship overall.

One fan reflected: "Safaree was the lover and the secretary workin every day of the week."

"Safaree wore that support your girl energy on his sleeve, that’s one thing you can’t question," another fan tweeted.

These days, Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty, and the couple shares one child. As for Safaree, his partner, Erica Mena, recently filed for divorce, according to TMZ, after Safaree was caught cheating.