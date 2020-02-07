The explosive Meek Mill vs Nicki Minaj Twitter beef yesterday led to a lot of reactions across social media, especially with all the serious accusations being thrown between the two ex-lover emcees. However, one person who got surprisingly thrown into the mix was Minaj's other ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels — it was surprising because he actually came out on the winning side.



David Becker/Getty Images

We'll keep this one brief, but somehow people saw all the good things going on in Safaree's life, including a highly-publicized marriage to Erica Mena that aired on VH1 and a newborn that arrived earlier this week, as blessings for getting out of his decade-long relationship with the QUEEN emcee back in 2014. In short, people really got jokes out here!

See below to read some of the wildest responses below: