On Wednesday, following their public spat over Grammy weekend, exes Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj took their reignited feud to Twitter, firing shot after shot and making some very serious accusations towards each other. It all started when Meek mocked Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, recently, by liking a post where Kenneth was photoshopped into the window at a Jimmy Jazz store. Nicki fired back by accusing Meek of abusing women, and claiming that he even beat his sister on camera his sister. Meek denied these allegations, but not before clapping back at Nicki by calling her out for allegedly covering up her brother's child rape case.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The whole thing is a mess, and what does the Internet love more than a public feud for all the Twittersphere to witness firsthand. While Nicki and Meek's beef may be of some heavy accusations towards one another, it's got Twitter making some pretty out-of-pocket jokes. The reaction to this feud are priceless, many choosing to focus on clowning Nicki's man or bringing up both Nicki and Meek's past (and present) relationships.